Britain's Stagecoach says Feb demand nearly 80% of pre-pandemic levels

Parked busses are seen at a Stagecoach depot in South Shields as the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues, South Shields, Britain, April 3, 2020. REUTERS/Lee Smith

March 2 (Reuters) - British bus and rail operator Stagecoach (SGC.L) said on Wednesday regional journeys during the first half of February totalled 70%-78% of pre-pandemic levels, after Omicron restrictions were eased in January.

Stagecoach, which is set to be bought by National Express (NEX.L) in a roughly $590 million deal, projected a further recovery in demand after April, and said it was on course to meet trading expectations for the year ending April 30.

Reporting by Shanima A in Bengaluru

