Britain's takeover regulator intervenes in battle for drugmaker Vectura

Undated handout image of a Vectura manufacturing facility provided to Reuters July 9, 2021. Vectura/Handout via REUTERS/File Photo

Aug 9 (Reuters) - Britain's takeover regulator said on Monday it would launch an auction process for Vectura (VEC.L) if its suitors Carlyle Group (CG.O) and Philip Morris (PM.N) don't make final bids for the London-listed drugmaker by Tuesday.

Vectura separately said it was withdrawing its intention to recommend Carlyle's increased offer of 155 pence per share and that it had no intention at this stage to recommend Philip Morris' 165 pence proposal from Sunday. read more

Reporting by Pushkala Aripaka in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu

