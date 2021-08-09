Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

United Kingdom

Britain's takeover regulator intervenes in battle for drugmaker Vectura

1 minute read

Undated handout image of a Vectura manufacturing facility provided to Reuters July 9, 2021. Vectura/Handout via REUTERS/File Photo

Aug 9 (Reuters) - Britain's takeover regulator said on Monday it would launch an auction process for Vectura (VEC.L) if its suitors Carlyle Group (CG.O) and Philip Morris (PM.N) don't make final bids for the London-listed drugmaker by Tuesday.

Vectura separately said it was withdrawing its intention to recommend Carlyle's increased offer of 155 pence per share and that it had no intention at this stage to recommend Philip Morris' 165 pence proposal from Sunday. read more

Reporting by Pushkala Aripaka in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

United Kingdom

United Kingdom · 6:55 AM UTCMorrisons suitor CD&R given more time to make counter offer

Morrisons (MRW.L) suitor, U.S. private equity group Clayton, Dubilier & Rice (CD&R), has been given more time to consider a counter takeover bid for the supermarket group.

United KingdomDoomed alpaca triggers outcry against British PM Johnson
United KingdomUK finance minister Sunak doing a fantastic job - minister
United KingdomEnergy, mining stocks drag FTSE 100 lower on weak commodity prices
United KingdomBritain reports 27,429 new COVID-19 cases, 39 deaths