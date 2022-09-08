Britain's Theresa May: 'It was the honour of my life' to serve Queen

Britain's Queen Elizabeth, Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May and Britain's Charles, Prince of Wales arrive to attend the D-day 75 Commemorations in Portsmouth, Britain, June 5, 2019. Jack Hill/Pool via Reuters/File Photo

LONDON, Sept 8 (Reuters) - Britain's former prime minister, Theresa May, paid tribute to Queen Elizabeth on Thursday, saying it was the honour of her life to have served the monarch as the country's leader.

"Her Majesty witnessed tremendous change, moving adroitly with the times but always providing stability and reassurance. She was our constant throughout this great Elizabethan era," May said in a statement posted on Twitter.

"It was the honour of my life to serve her as prime minister. ... Our thoughts and prayers now are with her family. God Save The King."

Reporting by Sachin Ravikumar, editing by Elizabeth Piper

