Britain’s Treasury gets 1 bln stg windfall from repaid furlough cash -FT

The HM Treasury name is seen painted on the outside of Britain's Treasury building in central London, Britain March 15, 2016. REUTERS/Toby Melville

June 17 (Reuters) - British companies have returned more than 1 billion pounds ($1.40 billion) of furlough cash as investors press managements to repay taxpayer funds taken during the COVID-19 pandemic before paying big bonuses, the Financial Times said on Thursday.

Companies have repaid 709 million pounds to HM Revenue & Customs that had been claimed under the government's coronavirus job retention scheme, the newspaper said, with a further 319 million returned as over claimed funds taken in error.

The paper cited data obtained through a freedom of information (FOI) request. The amount is still far less than the total of 64 billion pounds Treasury spent up to May 14 under the furlough scheme.

($1=0.7144 pounds)

Reporting by Kanishka Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Clarence Fernandez

