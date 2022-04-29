Britain's UKHSA says hepatitis cases in children rises to 145

April 29 (Reuters) - The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) said on Friday it has identified a further 34 confirmed hepatitis cases in children since April 25, bringing the total number of cases to 145.

The agency said 10 children have received liver transplants and no children have died.

