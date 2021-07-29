Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Britain's Virgin Media 02 to upgrade network to fibre by 2028

LONDON, July 29 (Reuters) - British cable and mobile provider Virgin Media O2 said it would upgrade its entire network serving 15.5 million premises to full fibre, with completion in 2028, stepping up its challenge to BT (BT.L) in rolling out ultrafast connections.

Virgin Media 02, a joint venture that brought together Liberty Global's cable network and Telefonica's (TEF.MC) O2 mobile network earlier this year, said there was a potential opportunity to enter the fixed wholesale market.

"Right now, we have the UK's leading gigabit network, and this upgrade means we'll be even stronger for the decades ahead, pursuing new opportunities and putting words into action," CEO Lutz Schüler said on Thursday.

Reporting by Paul Sandle; editing by Sarah Young

