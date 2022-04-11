Britain's wheat imports rise in February

Winter wheat ready for harvest is seen in a field near Kimpton, Britain, August 5, 2020. REUTERS/Peter Cziborra

LONDON, April 11 (Reuters) - Britain's wheat imports rose in February but continue to run below last season's pace, customs data showed on Monday.

Wheat imports for the month totalled 123,746 tonnes, up from 112,585 tonnes in January.

Denmark was the largest supplier in February, shipping 64,390 tonnes followed by Germany with 40,222 tonnes.

Cumulative imports since the start of the 2021/22 season, which began on July 1, 2021 totalled 1.31 million tonnes, down from 1.70 million in the same period a year earlier.

Denmark has been Britain's largest supplier so far in the 2021/22 season with shipments of 327,437 tonnes.

Imports are expected to fall this season after the nation's wheat harvest totalled 14.02 million tonnes last summer, an increase of 45.2% from the previous year.

Reporting by Nigel Hunt, editing by David Evans

