British aviation authority restricts airspace during queen's funeral

A portrait of Britain's late Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip is placed beside floral tributes at the Sandringham Estate, in eastern England, Britain, September 13, 2022. REUTERS/Peter Cziborra

LONDON, Sept 13 (Reuters) - Britain's Civil Aviation Authority said on Tuesday that it has introduced airspace restrictions covering Queen Elizabeth's funeral as part of the overall security arrangements.

CAA said it has published two restrictions so far, with an additional central London and Windsor restriction set to be issued in due course.

Reporting by Muvija M; Editing by Alison Williams

