1 minute read
British aviation authority restricts airspace during queen's funeral
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
LONDON, Sept 13 (Reuters) - Britain's Civil Aviation Authority said on Tuesday that it has introduced airspace restrictions covering Queen Elizabeth's funeral as part of the overall security arrangements.
CAA said it has published two restrictions so far, with an additional central London and Windsor restriction set to be issued in due course.
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Reporting by Muvija M; Editing by Alison Williams
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.