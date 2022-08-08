1 minute read
British-Born Australian singer Olivia Newton-John dies at 73
Aug 8 (Reuters) - British-Born Australian singer and actress Olivia Newton-John died on Monday at the age of 73, according to a post on her Instagram account.
"Dame Olivia Newton-John (73) passed away peacefully at her Ranch in Southern California this morning, surrounded by family and friends," the social media post said.
