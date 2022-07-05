British Conservative Party vice-chair Afolami resigns - report

LONDON, July 5 (Reuters) - One of the vice-chairs of Britain's ruling Conservative party, Bim Afolami, has resigned his position, TalkTV political editor Kate McCann said on Twitter on Tuesday.

The news followed the resignation of two key ministers in Prime Minister Boris Johnson's government earlier on Tuesday moments after he apologised for the latest scandal to blight his administration. read more

Reporting by Sachin Ravikumar, editing by William James

