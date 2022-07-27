British defence firm BAE Systems to name Cressida Hogg as new chair - Sky News

A sign adorns a hangar at the BAE Systems facility at Salmesbury, near Preston, northern England March 10, 2016. REUTERS/Phil Noble

July 27 (Reuters) - British defence contractor BAE Systems (BAES.L) is set to name Cressida Hogg, the current chairman of property group Landsec (LAND.L), as its next chair, Sky News reported on Wednesday.

Hogg, who has been in the chairman role of Landsec since 2018, will be named as BAE's first female chair on Thursday, replacing Roger Carr, the report said.

BAE and Landsec did not immediately respond to Reuters' requests for comment.

Reporting by Aby Jose Koilparambil in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.