British defence minister to give statement on Ukraine in parliament
LONDON, Feb 21 (Reuters) - British defence minister Ben Wallace will give a statement to parliament on the Ukraine crisis at 1530 GMT on Monday, the House of Commons said, amid repeated warnings from the West that a Russian invasion is imminent.
Reporting by Muvija M; editing by William James
