British defence minister to give statement on Ukraine in parliament

British Secretary of State for Defence Ben Wallace walks at Downing Street, in London, Britain, February 21, 2022. REUTERS/Tom Nicholson

LONDON, Feb 21 (Reuters) - British defence minister Ben Wallace will give a statement to parliament on the Ukraine crisis at 1530 GMT on Monday, the House of Commons said, amid repeated warnings from the West that a Russian invasion is imminent.

