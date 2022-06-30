British defence spending to reach 2.5% of GDP by end of decade, says PM

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson attends the Meeting of the North Atlantic Council Session at the NATO summit at the IFEMA arena in Madrid, Spain, June 30, 2022. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst/Pool

LONDON, June 30 (Reuters) - Britain's defence spending will reach 2.5% of its gross domestic product (GDP) by the end of this decade, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Thursday, making a new commitment to bolster the defence budget after Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

"Countries ... are recognising that they need to spend more. In our case, that means meeting and being prepared to exceed the target we set for ourselves a decade ago," Johnson told a news conference at the NATO summit in Madrid.

"The logical conclusion of the investments on which we propose to embark ... is that we will reach 2.5% of GDP on defence (spending) by the end of the decade."

Britain's defence spending was projected to reach 2.3% of GDP this year due to increased military support for Ukraine, the government said on Tuesday. read more

Earlier this week defence minister Ben Wallace said Britain must boost defence investment to tackle threats not only from Russia but from China and other countries. He said investment must increase from 2024 onwards when the current spending package is due for review. read more

Reporting by Muvija M and Farouq Suleiman, writing by Sachin Ravikumar, Editing by Kylie MacLellan and William James

