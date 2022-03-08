British energy minister says sanctions on Russia 'beginning to bite' -CERAWeek

British Minister of State for Business, Energy and Clean Growth Greg Hands speaks during the UN Climate Change Conference (COP26), in Glasgow, Scotland, Britain, November 4, 2021. REUTERS/Phil Noble

March 8 (Reuters) - British Energy Minister Greg Hands said Tuesday at an industry conference that the sanctions imposed on Russia are "really beginning to bite," the same day Britain and the United States said they would cut imports of Russian oil and gas.

The United States, Britain and others have attempted to isolate Russia through a series of sanctions following its invasion of Ukraine. Russia is the world's largest exporter of crude and oil products at more than 7 million barrels a day - and efforts by governments and companies to restrict use of Russian oil has caused prices to surge.

Earlier, the United Kingdom said it would phase out purchases of Russian oil and gas, while the U.S. announced an outright ban.

The United Kingdom is not a significant importer of Russian crude, but imported about 300 billion cubic feet of Russian natural gas in 2020, or about 4% of Russian natural gas exports that year, according to U.S. Energy Department figures.

Hands, speaking at CERAWeek in Houston, said the country was "ready to work internationally on reducing our dependence on Russian gas." He said the country is “in a good position” in terms of its natural gas supply, but vulnerable to higher prices.

