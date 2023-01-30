British firefighters vote to take strike action in pay dispute
LONDON, Jan 30 (Reuters) - British firefighters have voted to carry out a nationwide strike in a dispute over pay for the first time in 20 years, their trade union said on Monday.
About 88% of members of the Fire Brigades Union had voted in favour of strike action, on a 73% turnout, the union said in a statement. Its members had rejected a 5% pay offer in November.
"We have delayed calling strikes to allow the employers to meet us and to make a new offer. I hope they take that opportunity. Otherwise, in the coming weeks, we intend to announce a series of strike dates and industrial action," FBU General Secretary Matt Wrack said.
