British firefighters vote to take strike action in pay dispute















LONDON, Jan 30 (Reuters) - British firefighters have voted to carry out a nationwide strike in a dispute over pay for the first time in 20 years, their trade union said on Monday.

About 88% of members of the Fire Brigades Union had voted in favour of strike action, on a 73% turnout, the union said in a statement. Its members had rejected a 5% pay offer in November.

"We have delayed calling strikes to allow the employers to meet us and to make a new offer. I hope they take that opportunity. Otherwise, in the coming weeks, we intend to announce a series of strike dates and industrial action," FBU General Secretary Matt Wrack said.

Reporting by Kylie MacLellan and Muvija M; Editing by Sachin Ravikumar and William James











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.