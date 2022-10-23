British Foreign Secretary Cleverly endorses Boris Johnson for PM















LONDON, Oct 23 (Reuters) - British Foreign Secretary James Cleverly endorsed Boris Johnson's bid to return to 10 Downing Street as prime minister on Sunday.

"I know Boris has learned lessons from his time in No. 10 and will ensure the focus is on the needs of the country from day one," Cleverly said on Twitter.

"I will be supporting him to return to the role of PM."

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Paul Sandle; Editing by Kate Holton











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.