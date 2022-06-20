British government welcomes Afghanistan's release of five detainees

LONDON, June 20 (Reuters) - Britain said on Monday it welcomed Afghanistan's decision to release five British nationals who had travelled there against official advice.

"These British nationals had no role in the UK government's work in Afghanistan and travelled to Afghanistan against the UK government's travel advice. This was a mistake," Britain's Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office said in a statement.

"The UK government regrets this episode."

