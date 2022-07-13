British homebuilder Countryside non-executive chair to resign

July 13 (Reuters) - British homebuilder Countryside Partnerships (CSPC.L) said on Wednesday non-executive chair John Martin will resign from all his roles, effective immediately, and will be replaced by senior independent director Douglas Hurt.

The move comes a month after the company put itself up for sale, following pressure from shareholders after it turned down a $1.9-billion bid from San-Francisco based investor Inclusive Capital. read more

Reporting by Eva Mathews and Aby Jose Koilparambil in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips

