British house prices may fall 10% - Lloyds executive















LONDON, Oct 11 (Reuters) - British house prices could fall by 10%, an executive at Lloyds Banking Group (LLOY.L) told an industry event on Tuesday, as the economy adjusts to higher costs of debt and living expenses.

Roselyne Renel, group chief credit officer at Lloyds - Britain's biggest mortgage lender - said the bank expected prices to correct by around 10% but did not see a collapse.

"I think we look at maybe a 10% correction," Renel told a Moody's banking conference in London.

Reporting by Lawrence White, Writing by Iain Withers, Editing by Sinead Cruise











