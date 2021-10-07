Skip to main content

United Kingdom

British industry calls for govt action on energy prices, supply

1 minute read

Vehicles queue to refill at a BP fuel station in Milton Keynes, Britain, September 28, 2021. REUTERS/Andrew Boyers

LONDON, Oct 7 (Reuters) - Britain's Energy Intensive Users Group (EIUG) has called on the government and regulator Ofgem to act on high prices and concerns over supply this winter that they say threaten business.

"The issue is not just whether the supply of gas and electricity will be available but also one of price. Energy intensive industries could simply be priced out of the market," it said in a statement on Thursday.

The statement came as Britain grapples with record wholesale energy prices which have already curtailed some business and following a report on Thursday by National Grid warning electricity supplies will be tight this winter. read more

Reporting by Susanna Twidale; editing by Jason Neely

