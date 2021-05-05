Skip to main content

United KingdomBritish, Irish govts agree to June meeting on Northern Ireland

British and Irish government ministers are to meet for a formal summit on Northern Ireland in June in the first British-Irish Intergovernmental Conference in two years, a spokesman for the Irish government said on Wednesday.

The decision was made at a meeting on Wednesday between Irish Foreign Minister Simon Coveney and Britain's minister for Northern Ireland Brandon Lewis in Dublin, where they discussed disagreements over Britain's EU exit deal.

The British-Irish Intergovernmental Conference was created as part of Northern Ireland's 1998 peace deal.

