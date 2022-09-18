1 minute read
British, Irish PMs agree opportunity remains for negotiated Brexit resolution - RTE TV
DUBLIN, Sept 18 (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Liz Truss has agreed with her Irish counterpart Micheal Martin that an opportunity remains for a negotiated outcome to issues around the Northern Ireland protocol, Irish broadcaster RTE reported.
An Irish government spokesperson declined to comment on what was discussed at the meeting between the two in London ahead of Queen Elizabeth's state funeral.
