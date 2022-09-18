British, Irish PMs agree opportunity remains for negotiated Brexit resolution - RTE TV

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

British Prime Minister Liz Truss and Taoiseach Micheal Martin attend a Service of Reflection for Queen Elizabeth II at St Anne's Cathedral in Belfast. Picture date: Tuesday September 13, 2022. Liam McBurney/Pool via REUTERS

DUBLIN, Sept 18 (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Liz Truss has agreed with her Irish counterpart Micheal Martin that an opportunity remains for a negotiated outcome to issues around the Northern Ireland protocol, Irish broadcaster RTE reported.

An Irish government spokesperson declined to comment on what was discussed at the meeting between the two in London ahead of Queen Elizabeth's state funeral.

