British junior culture minister resigns, calls for Johnson to go

1 minute read
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com

LONDON, July 7 (Reuters) - British junior culture minister Chris Philp quit on Thursday, the latest minister to call for Prime Minister Boris Johnson to resign over a series of scandals that have dogged his administration.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Reporting by Kate Holton, writing by Elizabeth Piper

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.