British junior culture minister resigns, calls for Johnson to go
LONDON, July 7 (Reuters) - British junior culture minister Chris Philp quit on Thursday, the latest minister to call for Prime Minister Boris Johnson to resign over a series of scandals that have dogged his administration.
Reporting by Kate Holton, writing by Elizabeth Piper
