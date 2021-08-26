Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
British Land signs deals worth up to $481 mln

A man walks through Broadgate circle as the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues, London, Britain, March 31, 2020. REUTERS/John Sibley

Aug 26 (Reuters) - British Land (BLND.L) said on Thursday it made acquisitions and sales of properties recently worth 350 million pounds ($480.97 million) including the purchase of Peterhouse Technology Park, which houses the headquarters of British chip designer Arm.

The UK commercial landlord said leasing activity at its London campuses has been strong in the past two months, and its latest purchases would help it focus on its campuses and retail and fulfilment projects.

($1 = 0.7277 pounds)

Reporting by Aditi Sebastian in Bengaluru

