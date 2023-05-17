British Land's property valuations drop as high interest rates choke















May 17 (Reuters) - Property firm British Land Co Plc (BLND.L) on Wednesday reported a drop in its property valuations, as elevated levels of interest rates and broader economic worries dented sentiment in the commercial real estate sector.

The Broadgate owner, which has a portfolio mainly comprising office spaces and retail parks, swung to an annual loss before tax of 1.04 billion pounds ($1.31 billion) for the year ended March 31, versus a profit of 965 million pounds a year earlier.

The valuation of British Land's properties declined 12.3% year-on-year.

Aggressive interest rate hikes and macroeconomic challenges are seen snuffing out a tentative property sector recovery from pandemic lows, while the office space sector has struggled in the wake of increasing hybrid work. "While we remain mindful of ongoing macroeconomic challenges, the upward yield pressure appears to be easing and there are early signs of yield compression for retail parks," Chief Executive Officer Simon Carter said in a statement.

The London-headquartered British Land, which blends leisure, retail and hospitality facilities at its workspace-focused 'Campus' developments, said it expects rental growth of 2-4% each in Campuses and retail parks segments in the next 12 months.

The FTSE 100 firm said its EPRA (European Public Real Estate Association) net tangible assets - a key per-share measure that reflects the value of its buildings - fell 19.5% to 588 pence year-on-year, below the company-compiled analysts' estimate of 598 pence.

($1 = 0.7923 pounds)

Reporting by Aby Jose Koilparambil in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.