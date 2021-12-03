British man suspected of spying for Russia faces extradition from Germany

BERLIN, Dec 3 (Reuters) - A former employee at the British embassy in Berlin accused of passing documents to the Russian intelligence service is facing extradition to Britain, authorities in Germany said on Friday.

Prosecutors in the state of Brandenburg, which surrounds Berlin, confirmed an extradition request had been submitted.

The man, a British national named only as David S. in accordance with German privacy conventions, was arrested in August on suspicion of providing information to Russian intelligence in exchange for cash since at least November 2020.

He was employed as a local staff member at the embassy until his arrest, which was the result of a joint investigation by German and British authorities.

The man does not want to return to the U.K. under any circumstances, Der Spiegel reported, citing his lawyer.

Reporting by Miranda Murray, editing by Thomas Escritt

