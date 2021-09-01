British mid-caps hit record high ahead of factory activity data

A broker looks at financial information on computer screens on the IG Index trading floor in London, Britain February 6, 2018. REUTERS/Simon Dawson

Summary WH Smith slips on grim annual profit forecast

UK house prices unexpectedly pick up in August - Nationwide

FTSE 100 up 0.7%, FTSE 250 adds 0.4%

Sept 1 (Reuters) - UK shares rose on Wednesday, with mid-caps scaling a fresh high, on the back of gains in industrial and consumer discretionary stocks, while investors awaited August factory activity data to gauge the pace of economic recovery.

The blue-chip FTSE 100 index (.FTSE) climbed 0.7%, with spirits maker Diageo Plc (DGE.L) and banks (.FTNMX301010) providing the biggest boosts, up 1.5% and 1.1% respectively.

Oil heavyweights BP Plc (BP.L) and Royal Dutch Shell (RDSa.L) advanced 1.1% and 1.2% respectively, tracking gains in crude prices.

Industrial (.FTNMX502050) and aero (.FTNMX502010) stocks added 0.5% and 0.6%, respectively.

The domestically focussed mid-cap index (.FTMC) advanced 0.4%, powered by a 6% jump in Tyman Plc (TYMN.L) that sent it to the top of the index after Berenberg upgraded the construction materials supplier's stock to "buy" from "hold".

Asian shares recovered from earlier losses even as data in several markets suggested a slowdown in global economic growth.

"Corporate results are strong, but the COVID crisis is not over," said Ipek Ozkardeskaya, a senior analyst at Swissquote Bank, adding the Delta variant, global inflation spikes, and worsening chip and other material shortages would at some point affect businesses.

"But the markets are on path for more gains. Nobody can tell how healthy the actual trend is, where it will end, or how it will end... but for now, the overall market holds on to its gains and no one dares saying 'the king is naked'."

All eyes are now on the IHS Markit/CIPS UK Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) data due at 0830 GMT.

Among stocks, WH Smith (SMWH.L) slipped 7% after the retailer provided a grim annual profit forecast. read more

Homebuilders (.FTNMX402020) climbed 0.6% after figures from mortgage lender Nationwide showed British house prices rose by 2.1% month-on-month in August, despite the phasing-out of a tax break for purchases in England and Northern Ireland. read more

JD Sports Fashion (JD.L) rose 2.2% to the top of FTSE 100 after Berenberg raised its price target on the stock of Britain's biggest sportswear retailer.

Reporting by Devik Jain in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu

