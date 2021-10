A fuel tanker leaves Buncefield Oil Depot, in Hemel Hempstead, Britain, October 4, 2021. REUTERS/Paul Childs

PURFLEET, England, Oct 5 (Reuters) - British military personnel in fatigues were driving fuel trucks on Tuesday at a fuel depot in southern England, Reuters reporters at the scene said.

Reporting by Hannah McKay, Gerhard Mey and Henry Nicholls; writing by Guy Faulconbridge; Editing by Kate Holton

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.