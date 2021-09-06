Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

United Kingdom

British minister says he was wrong on Afghan veterans taking their own life

1 minute read

LONDON, Sept 6 (Reuters) - A British junior defence minister said on Monday that he was wrong when he said that some former British soldiers had taken their own lives due to anger over the U.S.-led withdrawal from Afghanistan.

"Actually the thing I was referring to was inaccurate," James Heappey, a junior defence minister, told BBC TV. "We're looking very, very carefully at whether or not it is true that someone has taken their life in the last few days."

Heappey earlier told Sky News that some British military veterans from the Afghan war had taken their own lives because they were so devastated by the chaotic withdrawal of U.S.-led forces from the country and the victory of the Taliban.

A spokesman for Britain's defence ministry denied that veterans had taken their own lives due to the withdrawal.

Reporting by Guy Faulconbridge; editing by Michael Holden

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

United Kingdom

United Kingdom · September 5, 2021 · 11:12 PM UTC

Relax immigration rules to fix jobs squeeze, companies urge UK

Britain must relax its new immigration rules to allow in more foreign workers and ease labour shortages caused by the coronavirus pandemic and Brexit, a leading employers group, the Confederation of British Industry, said on Monday.

United Kingdom
UK PM Johnson, senior ministers plan U.S. visits, The Telegraph reports
United Kingdom
Britain looking carefully at suicides among Afghan veterans
United Kingdom
British minister says he was wrong on Afghan veterans taking their own life

A British junior defence minister said on Monday that he was wrong when he said that some former British soldiers had taken their own lives due to anger over the U.S.-led withdrawal from Afghanistan.

United Kingdom
UK PM Johnson to address lawmakers about Afghanistan on Monday