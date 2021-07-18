British ministers call for oversight of FA's security failings review at Wembley -The Times

Soccer Football - Euro 2020 - Final - Fans gather for Italy v England - Wembley Stadium, London, Britain - July 11, 2021 Picture taken July 11, 2021 England fans outside Wembley Stadium during the match Action Images via Reuters/Lee Smith

July 19 (Reuters) - British ministers have called for independent oversight of a Football Association (FA) review of security failings at Wembley after violence and disorder at the Euro 2020 final between Italy and England, The Times newspaper reported.

The final, which Italy won in a penalty shootout, was marred by clashes between fans and officials in and around the stadium.

The Met Police had urged fans not to travel to Wembley if they did not have a ticket. However, several fans breached security cordons and charged into the perimeter area of Wembley before kickoff on July 11. read more

Reporting by Kanishka Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Christopher Cushing

