Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

United Kingdom

British ministers call for oversight of FA's security failings review at Wembley -The Times

1 minute read

Soccer Football - Euro 2020 - Final - Fans gather for Italy v England - Wembley Stadium, London, Britain - July 11, 2021 Picture taken July 11, 2021 England fans outside Wembley Stadium during the match Action Images via Reuters/Lee Smith

July 19 (Reuters) - British ministers have called for independent oversight of a Football Association (FA) review of security failings at Wembley after violence and disorder at the Euro 2020 final between Italy and England, The Times newspaper reported.

The final, which Italy won in a penalty shootout, was marred by clashes between fans and officials in and around the stadium.

The Met Police had urged fans not to travel to Wembley if they did not have a ticket. However, several fans breached security cordons and charged into the perimeter area of Wembley before kickoff on July 11. read more

Reporting by Kanishka Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Christopher Cushing

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

United Kingdom

United Kingdom · 10:39 PM UTCUK PM Johnson reverses plan to skip quarantine after COVID exposure

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and finance minister Rishi Sunak will both self-isolate in line with national guidance, abandoning heavily criticised plans to take part in a pilot scheme that would have allowed them to continue working.

United KingdomHealthcare workers in England may be able to skip self-isolation orders
United KingdomPM Johnson pleads for caution as 'Freedom Day' arrives in England
United KingdomBritain sets out plan to stimulate trade with developing economies
United KingdomAustralia to deport Britain's Katie Hopkins after quarantine breach