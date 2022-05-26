British outsourcer Serco boosts profit outlook

May 26 (Reuters) - British outsourcer Serco (SRP.L) boosted its annual profit outlook on Thursday, as it won more government contracts around the world.

Serco, a supplier to Britain's COVID-19 test-and-trace programme during the pandemic, now expects 2022 underlying trading profit of 225 million pounds ($282.7 million), about 30 million pounds ahead of its previous estimate.

($1 = 0.7961 pounds)

Reporting by Sachin Ravikumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu

