British parliament to hold urgent debate on Downing Street gathering

A police officer stands next to the decorated door at Number 10 Downing Street ahead of the UN Climate Change Conference (COP26) in London, Britain October 28, 2021. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

LONDON, Jan 11 (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson's government will face an urgent question in parliament on Tuesday over reports of a "bring your own booze" party in the garden of his Downing Street office and residence during the first coronavirus lockdown.

The House of Commons said opposition Labour Party Deputy Leader Angela Rayner would ask Johnson to make a statement on the May 20, 2020 event. It is due to take place at around 1230 GMT, but is not yet clear whether Johnson himself or another minister will answer for the government. read more

"I really hope Boris Johnson takes this opportunity to answer questions. We all sacrificed so much. We have a right to know," Rayner said on Twitter.

Reporting by William James, Editing by Kylie MacLellan

