British parliament: Queen in our thoughts and prayers

Britain's Queen Elizabeth signs the visitor's book during a visit to officially open the new building at Thames Hospice, Maidenhead, Britain, July 15, 2022. Kirsty O'Connor/Pool via REUTERS

LONDON, Sept 8 (Reuters) - Britain's parliament has Queen Elizabeth in its thoughts and prayers following news that doctors were concerned for her health, speaker Lindsay Hoyle said in parliament on Thursday.

"I know I speak on behalf of the entire House when I say we send all the best wishes to her Majesty the Queen," Hoyle said.

