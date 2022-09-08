1 minute read
British parliament: Queen in our thoughts and prayers
LONDON, Sept 8 (Reuters) - Britain's parliament has Queen Elizabeth in its thoughts and prayers following news that doctors were concerned for her health, speaker Lindsay Hoyle said in parliament on Thursday.
"I know I speak on behalf of the entire House when I say we send all the best wishes to her Majesty the Queen," Hoyle said.
Reporting by William James, writing by Sachin Ravikumar; Editing by Kate Holton
