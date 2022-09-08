British parliament: Queen in our thoughts and prayers

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Britain's Queen Elizabeth signs the visitor's book during a visit to officially open the new building at Thames Hospice, Maidenhead, Britain, July 15, 2022. Kirsty O'Connor/Pool via REUTERS

LONDON, Sept 8 (Reuters) - Britain's parliament has Queen Elizabeth in its thoughts and prayers following news that doctors were concerned for her health, speaker Lindsay Hoyle said in parliament on Thursday.

"I know I speak on behalf of the entire House when I say we send all the best wishes to her Majesty the Queen," Hoyle said.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by William James, writing by Sachin Ravikumar; Editing by Kate Holton

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.