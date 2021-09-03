Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
British PE firm Cinven bows out of Sanne's $2 bln takeover battle

Sept 3 (Reuters) - London-based private equity firm Cinven said it would not make another offer for British asset management services provider Sanne (SNNS.L), bowing out of a $2 billion bid battle with U.S.-based fund servicer Apex Group.

Sanne agreed to a 920 pence a share proposal from Apex last week, valuing the company at about 1.51 billion pound ($2.09 billion) and trumping Cinven's sweetened bid of 875 pence per share.

($1 = 0.7232 pounds)

Reporting by Yadarisa Shabong in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

