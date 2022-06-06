British PM to address his lawmakers before confidence vote - spokesman

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson speaks during his statement on the Sue Gray Report, at the House of Commons, in London, Britain, May 25, 2022. UK Parliament/Jessica Taylor/Handout via REUTERS

LONDON, June 6 (Reuters) - Prime Minister Boris Johnson will address Conservative lawmakers on Monday before a confidence vote in his leadership, his spokesman said, adding he was focused on tackling the problems facing Britain and the world.

"The prime minister will be addressing his party later on this afternoon," the spokesman told reporters.

"Certainly the prime minister is firmly of the view that he will not be distracted from the key issues facing both the UK and the world."

Reporting by Andrew MacAskill, writing by Alistair Smout, editing by Elizabeth Piper

