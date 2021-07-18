United Kingdom
British PM ditches plan to skip full quarantine after COVID exposure
LONDON, July 18 (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and finance minister Rishi Sunak will both self-isolate in line with national guidance, abandoning heavily criticised plans to take part in a pilot scheme that would have allowed them to continue working.
"He will not be taking part in the testing pilot," a spokesman from Johnson's office said.
"He will continue to conduct meetings with ministers remotely. The Chancellor (Sunak) has also been contacted and will also isolate as required and will not be taking part in the pilot."
