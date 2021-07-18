Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

United Kingdom

British PM ditches plan to skip full quarantine after COVID exposure

1 minute read

Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson walks on Downing Street in London, Britain, July 14, 2021. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls/File Photo

LONDON, July 18 (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and finance minister Rishi Sunak will both self-isolate in line with national guidance, abandoning heavily criticised plans to take part in a pilot scheme that would have allowed them to continue working.

"He will not be taking part in the testing pilot," a spokesman from Johnson's office said.

"He will continue to conduct meetings with ministers remotely. The Chancellor (Sunak) has also been contacted and will also isolate as required and will not be taking part in the pilot."

Reporting by William James; Editing by Andrew Cawthorne

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

United Kingdom

United Kingdom · 10:03 AM UTCUK PM Johnson reverses plan to skip quarantine after COVID exposure

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and finance minister Rishi Sunak will both self-isolate in line with national guidance, abandoning heavily criticised plans to take part in a pilot scheme that would have allowed them to continue working.

United KingdomBritain backs slew of 'long COVID' research studies
United KingdomBritish supermarkets may shift supply chains to EU if N.Ireland trade not addressed
United KingdomAustralia investigates Britain's Katie Hopkins over quarantine video
United KingdomPolice release images of 10 men sought for violence, disorder at Euro 2020 final