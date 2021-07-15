British PM Johnson backs new tax to transform social care -media

Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson looks on at a news conference inside the Downing Street Briefing Room in London, Britain July 12, 2021. Daniel Leal-Olivas/Pool via REUTERS

July 16 (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is backing proposals for a new tax to pay for reforms to Britain's social care system under plans that could be agreed within weeks, the Times newspaper reported on Friday, citing a source.

Downing Street was "comfortable with some sort of tax" to fund universal social care, the newspaper said.

The prime minister, Health Secretary Sajid Javid and Finance Minister Rishi Sunak are understood to be pushing to agree the terms of a package by as early as next Thursday, the Telegraph reported separately. The announcement is expected to include a cap on the amount people pay towards their own care.

Reporting by Kanishka Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Christopher Cushing

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.