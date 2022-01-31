Skip to main content
Skip to floating mini video
Reuters home
United Kingdom

British PM Johnson has received report into parties, says spokesman

1 minute read

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson visits RAF Valley in Anglesey, Britain January 27, 2022. REUTERS/Carl Recine

LONDON, Jan 31 (Reuters) - Prime Minister Boris Johnson has received an update from senior civil servant Sue Gray, his spokesman said on Monday, spelling out that the report would be limited so it does not interfere with a police probe into alleged parties at Downing Street.

"We can confirm that Sue Gray provided that update to the prime minister," the spokesman told reporters.

"The findings will be published on gov.uk and made available in the House of Commons library this afternoon and the prime minister will then provide a statement to the house when people have had the opportunity to read and consider the findings."

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Reporting by Kylie MacLellan, writing by Elizabeth Piper; editing by William James

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters