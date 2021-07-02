Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
British PM Johnson says AstraZeneca's India COVID shot should be accepted in travel schemes

Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson reads a magazine as he visits a COVID-19 vaccination centre in Batley, West Yorkshire, Britain February 1, 2021. Jon Super/Pool via REUTERS

LONDON, July 2 (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Friday said he saw no reason why people who received Indian-made AstraZeneca (AZN.L) COVID-19 vaccines should be left out of vaccine passport schemes after the European Union did not initially recognise it.

About 5 million people in Britain are thought to have had the vaccine made by Serum Institute in India, known as Covishield.

"I see no reason at all why the MHRA-approved vaccines should not be recognised as part of the vaccine passports and I'm very confident that that will not prove to be a problem," Johnson said at a joint news conference with Angela Merkel, referring to Britain's medicines regulator.

