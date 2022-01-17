Skip to main content
Skip to floating mini video
Reuters home
United Kingdom

British PM Johnson wishes he had not attended boozy lockdown gathering

1 minute read

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson walks outside Downing Street in London, Britain, January 12, 2022. REUTERS/Paul Childs//File Photo

LONDON, Jan 17 (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson wishes he had not attended a "bring your own booze" gathering in Downing Street during Britain's first coronavirus lockdown and understands the public's anger, Education Secretary Nadhim Zahawi said.

"The prime minister understands the level of hurt in the country," Zahawi told Sky News on Monday.

Zahawi said Johnson attended the event to support and encourage his staff but "he now wishes he hadn't done that, he wishes he'd said: 'Look get back to your desk because this is wrong.'"

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Reporting by Guy Faulconbridge

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters