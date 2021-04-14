Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content
Menu

United KingdomBritish PM reduces length of India trip over COVID

Reuters
1 minute read

Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson meets Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi at a bilateral meeting during the G7 summit in Biarritz, France August 25, 2019. Stefan Rousseau/Pool via REUTERS

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has reduced the length of his trip to India later this month because of the COVID-19 situation in the country, his spokesman said on Wednesday, adding he would meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"We've been in close contact with the Indian government about the PM's upcoming visit in light of the COVID situation in India. As a result of these discussions the prime minister has made the decision to reduce the length of the visit," he told reporters.

"This programme will be focused on high level discussions with the Indian government and Indian business leaders," he said, adding that the bulk of the programme would now take place on April 26.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

United Kingdom

United Kingdom · 12:38 AM UTCCity of London Brexit hit worse than expected, says study

Over 400 financial firms in Britain have shifted activities, staff and a combined trillion pounds ($1.4 trillion) in assets to hubs in the European Union due to Brexit, with more pain to come, a study from New Financial think tank said on Friday.

United KingdomScottish nationalists pledge independence referendum by end of 2023
United KingdomCity of London calls for 'paradigm shift' in tech at banks
United KingdomGhislaine Maxwell wants trial delay, blames prosecutors
United KingdomEuropean Parliament gives initial backing to UK trade deal