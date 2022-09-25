British PM Truss: don't listen to Putin's sabre-rattling on Ukraine

Prime Minister Liz Truss delivers a speech to members of the United Nations in New York during her visit to the US to attend the 77th UN General Assembly. Picture date: Wednesday September 21, 2022. Stefan Rousseau/Pool via REUTERS

LONDON, Sept 25 (Reuters) - Prime Minister Liz Truss said Britain and its allies should not be listening to Russian President Vladimir Putin's "sabre-rattling" on Ukraine after he ordered a partial mobilisation of troops and raised the possibility of nuclear conflict.

"We should not be listening to his sabre-rattling and his bogus threats. Instead, what we need to do is continue to put sanctions on Russia and continue to support the Ukrainians," Truss told CNN in an interview broadcast on Sunday

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Alistair Smout; Editing by David Clarke

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.