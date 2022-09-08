British PM Truss: 'God save the King'

Queen Elizabeth welcomes Liz Truss during an audience where she invited the newly elected leader of the Conservative party to become Prime Minister and form a new government, at Balmoral Castle, Scotland, Britain September 6, 2022. Jane Barlow/Pool via REUTERS/

LONDON, Sept 8 (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Liz Truss paid tribute to the late Queen Elizabeth on Thursday, while offering support and loyalty to the nation's new monarch Charles.

"We usher in a new era in the magnificent history of our great country, exactly as her Majesty would have wished by saying the words God save the King," she said outside her Downing Street office.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by William James, writing by Sachin Ravikumar

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.