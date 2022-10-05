British PM Truss says she will lower tax burden















BIRMINGHAM, England, Oct 5 (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Liz Truss said she would lower the country's tax burden in a speech to the Conservative Party's annual conference on Wednesday, adding that the Conservatives would always be the party of low taxes.

"We will lower our tax burden," she said.

Reporting by Alistair Smout, Elizabeth Piper and Andrew MacAskill Writing by Sarah Young Editing by William Schomberg











