British police to contact people over Downing Street lockdown parties within weeks

LONDON, Jan 31 (Reuters) - British police will contact people with questions about suspected Downing Street lockdown parties within weeks, the commander overseeing the investigation said on Monday.

"We had a bundle of material provided to us just Friday which is well over 500 pieces of paper, about a ream and a half, and over 300 photographs," Commander Catherine Roper told reporters.

Roper said she did not know who would be contacted with questions but that the investigation was focusing on individual breaches of COVID regulations.

"We'll be contacting those people that we want to have further information from with a series of questions - that could be via email or it could be by post," Roper said.

Asked how long it would take, Roper said the police intended to contact people in a matter of weeks.

Reporting by Guy Faulconbridge; Editing by Kate Holton

