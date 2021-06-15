Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

United Kingdom

British police corruptly concealed failings over 1987 murder - report

2 minute read

Panel members Michael Kellett, Rodney Morgan, Baroness Nuala O'Loan, Silvia Casale and Samuel Pollock arrive prior to reading out a statement following the publication of the Daniel Morgan Independent Panel report, at Church House, in London, Britain, June 15, 2021. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

London's police corruptly concealed failings in the investigation of the 1987 murder of private investigator Daniel Morgan, an 8-year inquiry into the handling of the case has found.

Morgan was found murdered in a pub car park in south-east London on March 10 1987, though no one has been brought to justice for the killing.

Theresa May, the then-interior minister, in 2013 described it as "one of the country’s most notorious unsolved murder cases" as she launched a panel to look at the circumstances of the murder, its background and the handling of the case over the period since 1987.

While the report by an independent panel found no fresh evidence of police involvement in the murder itself, chair of the panel, Nuala O'Loan, was scathing about how the case had been handled.

She said opportunities to gather evidence were irretrievably lost during the first investigation, while forensic work in a second investigation was described by a senior officer as "pathetic".

"The family of Daniel Morgan has suffered grievously as a consequence of the failure to bring his murderer or murderers to justice: The unwarranted assurances which they were given, the misinformation which was put into the public domain, and the denial of failings in the investigation," O'Loan said at a news conference.

"We believe that concealing or denying failings, for the sake of an organization's public image is dishonesty, on the part of the organisation, for reputational benefit. This constitutes a form of institutional corruption."

Interior minister Priti Patel said she had asked the head of the Metropolitan Police to provide a detailed response to the panel's findings, and she would provide an update when she had received it.

"Daniel Morgan deserved far far better than this, as did his family," Patel told lawmakers.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

United Kingdom

United Kingdom · 12:26 PM UTCUK and Australia agree ‘comprehensive and ambitious’ free trade deal

Britain and Australia announced a free trade deal on Tuesday which the British government hailed as an important step in building new trade relationships following its departure from the European Union.

United KingdomAstra antibody cocktail fails to prevent COVID-19 symptoms in large trial
United KingdomIreland to lengthen quarantine for partially vaccinated Britons
United KingdomBritain’s biggest investor drops AIG, others from some funds over climate
United KingdomUK watchdog looking into Apple, Google's dominance of mobile phone systems