UK police responding to 'serious collision' at Wimbledon school

LONDON, July 6 (Reuters) - British police said on Thursday they were responding to a serious collision at a primary school in Wimbledon, south London, and several people were being treated at the scene.

"We were called at 09:54hrs on Thursday, 6 July to reports that a car collided with a building at the school in Camp Road," London's Met Police said in a statement.

London ambulance, including the air ambulance, and fire brigade services were also in attendance.

The police said they would provide further updates when possible. The Study Prep Wimbledon, also known as Wilberforce House, which is located on Camps Road, declined to comment when asked about the incident.

Camps Road is about a mile from the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club where the Wimbledon Grand Slam championship is currently taking place.

Reporting by Kate Holton















