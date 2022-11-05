British Police say Dover attack was motivated by terrorist ideology

A man throws an object out of a car window next to the Border Force centre after a firebomb attack in Dover, Britain, October 30, 2022. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

LONDON, Nov 5 (Reuters) - British police said evidence showed that an attack in Dover on Oct. 30, when petrol bombs were thrown at an immigration centre, was motivated by a terrorist ideology, specifically "an extreme right wing" ideology.

"I am satisfied that the suspect's actions were primarily driven by an extremist ideology. This meets the threshold for a terrorist incident," said Tim Jacques, Senior National Coordinator for Counter Terrorism Policing in a statement on Saturday.

Reporting by Sarah Young; Editing by Toby Chopra

