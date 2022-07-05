British postal managers to strike July 20-22

A Royal Mail sign is pictured on a delivery van outside a Post Office, in St Albans, Britain, May 3, 2022. REUTERS/Peter Cziborra/

LONDON, July 5 (Reuters) - Managers at Britain's Royal Mail (RMG.L) will hold two rounds of industrial action later this month in a dispute over job cuts and pay, the Unite trade union said on Tuesday.

Unite said 2,400 managers would work to rule on July 15-19, followed by strike action on July 20-22, adding that this would immediately impact the postal and parcel service across the country. read more

"Our members are determined to force the business to take a different path," Unite general secretary Sharon Graham said in a statement.

Reporting by Kylie MacLellan; Editing by Kate Holton

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.