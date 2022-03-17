British pound drops after BoE hikes rates by 0.25%

British five pound banknotes are seen in this picture illustration taken November 14, 2017. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier/Illustration/

LONDON, March 17 (Reuters) - The British pound reversed its earlier gains and fell on Thursday, as investors interpreted a Bank of England 8-1 vote in favour of raising interest rates by 0.25% to be a more dovish tightening than expected. read more

The pound was last down 0.3% at $1.3096 , the day's low, after trading as high as $1.3211 before the BoE announced its decision to raise rates to 0.75%. Against the euro sterling weakened 0.4% to 84.36 pence . It had traded at 83.68 pence before the announcement.

British shares ticked up, with the exporter-heavy FTSE 100 index (.FTSE) gaining 0.4%.

Reporting by Tommy Reggiori Wilkes; Editing by Saikat Chatterjee

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.